Body found in Oakland with blunt force trauma

Police on Sunday investigated a homicide they believe happened early in the morning in East Oakland.

Officers responded to a report of a man down on the 2100 block of 90th Ave. and found a man with blunt force trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police say they don't believe the death was traffic related.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Also on Sunday, an elderly woman was killed in Little Saigon during an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or OPD's tip line at 238-7950.

KTVU contributed to this report.