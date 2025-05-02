Elderly women missing from Peninsula hike

An emergency search was underway on Friday for an elderly woman who went missing during a hike in Portola Valley.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a 79-year-old woman who they say may suffer from dementia.

The sheriff's search and rescue unit says Margaret Elaine McKinley was last seen on Thursday about 2 p.m. wearing a red jacket and black pants.

She was separated from her family at some point during a visit to the Windy Hill Preserve.

Crews have been looking for her on the ground and in the air, and also sent out their K-9 unit, but unfortunately have not found her.