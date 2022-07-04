Electra Fire in Amador County forces evacuations

A rapidly-spreading wildfire has grown to approximately 1,000 acres in the Sierra Foothills in a matter of about two hours Monday evening, Cal Fire officials say.

The Electra Fire, southeast of Jackson in Amador County is burning just off of Highway 49 and Electra Road.

A news helicopter captured images of the smoky fire. Homes are threatened on the hillside and evacuation orders are underway.

Additional strike teams have been called in to battle the wildfire first reported by Cal Fire at around 6:42 p.m.

There is zero containment on this fire.