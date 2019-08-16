Electrical service returns to the North Bay, after large power outage

article

(KTVU & wire reports) -- Electrical service has been restored throughout the North Bay, after a large power outage overnight.

The outage struck at about 10 p.m. Thursday, said PG&E.

At the height of the outage, approximately 54,000 customers did not have service. Affected areas included Belvadere, Tiburon, Woodacre, Stinson Beach, Bolinas, CorteMadera, Fairfax, Fairfield, Forset Knolls, Greenbrae, Inverness, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Marshal, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Napa, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Pt. Reyes Station, St. Helena, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Quentin, San Rafael and Sausalito.



PG&E crews steadily restored power throughout the night, and full service returned early Friday morning.<

PG&E said it was investigating what caused the outage.

On Thursday at 11:34 p.m., the Marin County Sheriff's Office reported Marin County was experiencing multiple power outages.

