'You Can See Everything' documentary will chronicle Elizabeth Holmes' life in days before prison

The Brief The nearly three-hour film titled "You Can See Everything" follows Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days before she began her federal prison sentence for defrauding investors about her blood-testing start-up company, Theranos. The documentary was produced by comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. It will be released by A24 studio in October.



The trailer for a documentary following disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was released over the weekend, teasing the film's "intimate" look at the one-time Silicon Valley protégé in the weeks before she reported to prison in 2023.

‘You Can See Everything’ will hit theaters in October

What we know:

The documentary was produced by comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim.

The nearly three-hour film, titled "You Can See Everything," follows Holmes in the 34 days before she began her federal prison sentence for defrauding investors about her blood-testing start-up company.

Elizabeth Holmes before prison sentence began

Dig deeper:

The movie's synopsis hints at a deeper look beyond just the weeks leading up to her imprisonment.

"Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move," the synopsis reads. "What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss."

The documentary was announced in a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

The trailer begins with a close-up exchange between Holmes and Fielder.

"I'm not that person. I can promise you that," Holmes says in the trailer's opening scene. "I don't have anything to deceive you on. Of course, I'm not deceiving you."

The film is slated to be released by A24 in October, though an exact date has not been announced.

Holmes began her 11-year prison sentence in 2023, reporting to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas.

Later in 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons estimated Holmes could be released as soon as 2032, saying she was on track for an early release.

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on May 30, 2023, where Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes will serve her prison sentence. Holmes was ordered to begin serving prison time at the camp on May 30 after a court denied her latest request to remain Expand