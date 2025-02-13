Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder calls prison 'hell and torture'

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is speaking out for the first time about her life behind bars in an exclusive interview in People Magazine.

She's nearly two years into her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors about her Silicon Valley blood-testing start-up.

Holmes described her time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas as "hell and torture" away from her two children, aged 2 and 3, and her husband, Billy Evans.

She told the magazine they visit her twice a week, and that her daily routine includes working out, eating mostly vegan and teaching French to the others incarcerated with her.

She also said she's working to reform the criminal justice system.

Holmes, who is 41, maintains she is innocent of conspiring to lie to investors about the capabilities of the technology.

