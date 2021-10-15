Elizabeth Holmes trial: Former Theranos product manager on the stand

A dermatologist-turned-lab-director, who briefly oversaw Theranos’ testing lab, resumed his testimony before a senior product manager took the stand in the federal fraud trail against the company’s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday.

Dr. Sunil Dhawan – the short-term lab director -- testified in the morning before the government called Dan Edlin, a senior product manager who reported directly to Holmes.

Holmes and her former business partner Sunny Balwani are charged with 10 counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding customers and investors in their failed blood-testing technology.

Follow below for live updates about the trial from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from a federal court in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her husband Billy Evans leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Holmes is charged with two counts o Expand