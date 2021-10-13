Elizabeth Holmes trial live blog: ex-Walgreens CFO testifies about Theranos deal

The former Chief Financial Officer for Walgreens will testify Wednesday in the trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Wade Miquelon was an executive at Walgreens when it cut a deal with Theranos and launched its blood testing services inside its stores in Arizona and California in 2013.

The partnership proved to be the undoing of Theranos as the company’s technology was plagued by numerous failed patient tests and other problems.

Miquelon will be a crucial link for the government in establishing its fraud case.

