Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as ex-Safeway CEO testifies

The fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes resumed Tuesday in San Jose with the former CEO of Safeway set to resume his testimony after a nearly week-long break in the proceedings.

Steve Burd began his testimony last week, detailing working with Holmes on a $55 million deal to open Theranos blood-testing sites inside Safeway stores.

Holmes never delivered on the deal despite claiming her technology was ready for market, Burd said.

He’s expected to finish his testifying before the prosecution calls another witness Tuesday afternoon.

