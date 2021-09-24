Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as Theranos lab director testifies

article

The prosecution will continue calling witnesses in the case against Theranos founding Elizabeth Holmes Friday, following dramatic testimony from Gen. James Mattis, a former board member of the failed biotech startup and Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration.

Mattis served on the Theranos board of directors from 2013 to 2016.

The prosecution is expected to call former Theranos lab director Dr. Adam Rosendorff as early as Friday.

Holmes is charged with ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud along with co-defendant Sunny Balwani.

