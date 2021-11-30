Elizabeth Holmes trial: Theranos founder gets emotional under cross-examination

Prosecutors began cross-examining Elizabeth Holmes Tuesday in the federal fraud case involving her former company Theranos.

The day marks the fifth day of testimony for Holmes who's detailed her time forming the company and addressed the allegations against her ahead of the difficult questions from the prosecution.

On Monday, Holmes detailed allegations of sexual and mental abuse from her former boyfriend and partner Sunny Balwani before the defense finished on direct examination.

