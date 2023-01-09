Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend.

Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words.

He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting virus precautions are too extreme in the area.

By Monday, Musk's response has nearly 70,000 likes and 2,500 replies.

Musk was responding to an initial tweet from angel investor Jason Calacanis, founder of inside.com, an online community for business professionals.

"I’m going to a kids play… they are requiring vaccine cards, Covid tests, and masks. Ummm…. Ok," Calacanis tweeted.

"Bonkers… they are making 3 year olds coming to see a 45 minute kid’s play wear masks — and turning ticket holders away because they forgot their vaccine cards," continued Calacanis. "People are refusing to wear their masks—total chaos."

It's not clear exactly where in the Bay Area the play took place.

Former Golden State Warriors star Andrew Bogut chimed in with his thoughts too.

"And everyone will follow the order, blindly," said Bogut.

Calacanis added that he is still pro-vaccine for folks who are at risk. He said wearing masks during the peak of the pandemic was a small price to pay but at this point, when the virus has weakened, not so much.

California was one of the first states to declare a lockdown at the height of the pandemic.

Doctors in the Bay Area have said vaccines saved countless lives, but symptoms tend to be milder and hospitalizations less likely at this point.

Still, businesses and organizations vary in their requirements for virus protections.