Elton John achieves EGOT status after Emmy win: ‘I am incredibly humbled’

Elton John has achieved EGOT status – one of the most highly coveted honors in Hollywood.

A performer attains EGOT status after winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

The British singer won the Emmy Award Monday night for Best Variety Special (Live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium." The three-hour concert documentary, which streams on Disney+, features the singer’s final North American show.

"I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight," John said in a statement following his win. "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives."

John, 76, thanked everyone who has supported the singer throughout his career.

"I am incredibly grateful," he continued. He was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he's recovering from recent knee surgery.

John became the 19th person to reach EGOT status after Viola David achieved the feat when she won a Grammy last year. Other performers who have EGOTs include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Audrey Hepburn and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The performer currently has five competitive Grammys, most recently for "Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida" in 2001. He also has two Oscars for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from 1994’s animated movie "The Lion King" and "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman." John also has a Tony for his original score on "Aida."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.