Embattled San Mateo Co. Sheriff handed two new votes of no confidence

The San Carlos City Council approved a vote of no confidence on embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus on Monday, and called on her to resign. Since 2010, the city has contracted with the Sheriff's Department for police services.

"The last few months have been distressing for so many people in our county," San Carlos City Councilmember Ron Collins.

"I’m also concerned about the wellbeing of those working for our Sheriff’s Office, and I do think that change is needed," said San Carlos City Councilmember Sara McDowell.

The vote comes one week after five of Corpus’ captains expressed a lack of confidence in her leadership, and in the wake of the release of a damaging report about the Sheriff issued by retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell. The document alleges abuse of power, homophobia and an improper romantic relationship with a subordinate. The Sheriff has so far denied the allegations.

"The findings of Judge Cordell’s report are serious and undeniable. Although the Sheriff continues to refuse to acknowledge any of her wrongdoing or offer the slightest amount of contrition, this is not about race, or color, or gender, it’s about accountability," said Councilmember Collins.

On Sunday, The San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants also issued a vote of no confidence. In a statement, the union said in part, "We are witnessing the destruction of the Sheriff’s Office and deterioration of morale due to the corruption and lies told by Sheriff Corpus. Collectively, the members of The OSS stand united in the decision calling for Sheriff Corpus and her executive team to resign immediately."

Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors also inched closer to getting a measure on the ballot that would allow them to oust the Sheriff from office.

KTVU reached out to The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office for a response to the two votes of no confidence and did not hear back in time for this report.