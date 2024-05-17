Embattled Sonoma State president retires after promises to pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of Sonoma State University announced his retirement on Friday, days after he was put on leave promising pro-Palestinian protesters a review of the university's investments and an "academic boycott" of educational programs connected to Israeli institutions.

California State University Chancellor Mildred García said that President Ming-Tung "Mike" Lee told her that he was retiring from his role. In her memo, she thanked him for his service and wished his family well.

She said she would work with Acting President Nathan Evans and the board to figure out next steps.

On Wednesday, in placing Lee on leave, Garcia said he did not have "appropriate approvals" to send the campuswide message outlining the agreement with students who had been protesting at a pro-Palestinian encampment.

On Tuesday, Lee had called for a cease-fire in Gaza and said he and the university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine "oppose and condemn all acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing, racism, antisemitism, and other activities that violate fundamental human rights."

García described Lee’s actions as "insubordination," adding that his message brought "consequences" to the Cal State system.

She added that his message was "challenging and painful" for some Sonoma State students and community members.

In a second campuswide message sent Wednesday, Lee apologized and said he hadn’t consulted with García or other leaders before sending the first announcement.

Israel denies that it is carrying out genocide in Gaza.