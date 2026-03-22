Emeryville Film Festival organizers report sold-out second year

Organizers of the Emeryville Film Festival are calling their second annual event a success after selling out the one-day showcase.

By the numbers:

The festival featured more than 50 short films, curated by theme into six programming blocks at the AMC Theater in Emeryville.

Two filmmakers and festival curators discussed the event during an appearance on "Mornings on 2" ahead of the screening day.

Dig deeper:

With this year's event drawing a full house, organizers say they are now in talks to expand the festival into a multi-day experience in its third year.