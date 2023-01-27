Emotional night in Half Moon Bay as community remembers mass shooting victims

Through song and prayer, community members in Half Moon Bay mourned the seven victims of Monday’s deadly mass shooting.

Some family members of the victims spoke at the event, including the brother of 50-year-old Marciano Jimenez – who was working on a mushroom farm when he was killed.

"He was a very likeable person. Friendly with all. One of his greatest qualities is that he liked to help people," said his brother.

Jose Romero Perez was remembered by his family as kind and hardworking. His cousin said Perez moved to California from Mexico to build a better life for their families. "Now I’m very sad and I feel much pain because my cousin is gone. I could say he was kind of like my brother. I feel a lot of sadness for that person who suddenly took his life," said Perez’s cousin.

Public officials at the event promised change. They said they would tackle issues of gun violence, mental health, and inequity.

Assemblymember Marc Berman, who represents District 23 said, "I’m sorry that as a society we failed as badly as we have on too many levels and I can assure you the death of your friends and your family will not be in vain."

The shooting also uncovered poor living conditions of farmworkers in San Mateo County. Pictures show some living in cramped shipping containers with no running water.

Joaquin Jimenez, the Vice Mayor of Half Moon Bay said, "We are learning. We are not ignorant anymore of what is happening in our community."

Jimenez said this is an opportunity to make changes, and to use land in the city to build more affordable housing.

"We have solutions. How bad do you want to help the farmworkers. How much do you care about the farmworkers?" said Jimenez. "A prayer helps our spirit. A comfortable bed helps our body. We need both."