End of an era: Beach Blanket Babylon holds it's final curtain call

The final curtain has closed for an iconic San Francisco event. Beach Blanket Babylon is ending it's historic run, and some well known faces were there for the farewell.

They included House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Diane Feinstein, Mayor Willie Brown, and Governor Gavin Newsom, to name a few.

Back on June 7th, 1974 the musical was supposed to have a six-week run, but instead it turned into 45 glorious years.

6.5 million people over 45 years have seen the performances, but after Tuesday night, it won't be seen again.

So, first-time attendees outside Club Fugazi were eager to witness a historical event.

“I moved here 37 years ago and have been wanting to come every year and have never been able to and now I can, so I'm finally happy to see, finally see the show and wish it farewell,” said Barbara Kami.

As of Tuesday night, the show will have played a record-breaking 17,216 performances.

Gov. Newsom says he's seen several over the years, but still had to soak in the final night.

“For four decades I've had the privilege of being here, my grandfather taking me here, my dad taking me here, I've had the privilege of taking my kids here to matinees. It's a remarkable, remarkable show,” said Newsom.

Known for its more than 120 hats, wigs and brilliant costumes, it's been the longest running musical revue in the world.

A feast for the eyes created by Steve Silver.

He's no longer here to see the end, but longtime producer Jo Shuman Silver made the call to close, saying simply, it was time.

So, a grand performance that started small, but grew into something bigger than even those intimately involved ever imagined, came to its conclusion.

“Just a bunch of kids singing on the street corner in the 70's. To have this, you know, and it's all him. So no, I'm very proud, I am,” said producer Jo Shuman Silver.

"To see all the creativity that went into this and just the unity of everyone who gets to be here and just have a great night. It was a great way to end the year," said Diane Deresdynski.

Two shows closed out the final night. The final show ended before midnight, but left a legacy in San Francisco where it was born.