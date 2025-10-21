Expand / Collapse search

English bulldog stolen at knife point out of Vallejo, police offer reward

By
Published  October 21, 2025 5:55pm PDT
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2
Bulldog stolen at knifepoint, Vallejo police offer $500 reward

Bulldog stolen at knifepoint, Vallejo police offer $500 reward

The Vallejo Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information about a robbery and dognapping that happened Friday. Police say the victim was walking his dog when he was approached by a man and woman who threatened him at knifepoint then took his wallet and his dog.

VALLEJO, Calif. - The Vallejo Police Department is offering a $500 reward for the safe recovery of a dog after two robbery suspects stole a man's wallet and his English bulldog at knife point on Friday. 

Officials said the dognapping and robbery happened just before noon near Marin and Kentucky streets. 

The victim was walking his dog, Tyson, in the area when a man and woman approached him, threatening him at knife point. 

The suspects took the man's wallet and the dog before getting into a four-door white sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord and taking off. 

The dog is described as a white English bulldog with white and beige on his back. The dog is not chipped or neutered. 

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department. 

Featured

Bam Bam the support dog reunited with owner 2+ months after being stolen from Chicago backyard
article

Bam Bam the support dog reunited with owner 2+ months after being stolen from Chicago backyard

After more than two months of heartbreak and searching, Bam Bam, a service dog stolen from his blind owner in Logan Square, has been reunited with his family.

VallejoVallejo PoliceCrime and Public SafetyNews