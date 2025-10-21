English bulldog stolen at knife point out of Vallejo, police offer reward

The Vallejo Police Department is offering a $500 reward for the safe recovery of a dog after two robbery suspects stole a man's wallet and his English bulldog at knife point on Friday.

Officials said the dognapping and robbery happened just before noon near Marin and Kentucky streets.

The victim was walking his dog, Tyson, in the area when a man and woman approached him, threatening him at knife point.

The suspects took the man's wallet and the dog before getting into a four-door white sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord and taking off.

The dog is described as a white English bulldog with white and beige on his back. The dog is not chipped or neutered.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department.