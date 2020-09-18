Enjoy the break, wildfire smoke returns to parts of the Bay Area this weekend

Bask in the fresh air while it's still here because the smoke is expected to roll in this weekend.

Smoke from wildfires burning across California may hover over the North Bay, Eastern Contra Costa County, and the Livermore Valley, officials said.

The Bay Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert that goes into effect on Saturday.

Track current conditions in the KTVU weather app.

When a Spare the Air Alert is in place, it's illegal to burn wood, fire logs, pellets, or other solid fuels in fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits, and other wood-burning devices.

The Bay Area was finally given a break from the poor air quality on Thursday after snapping its record of 30 days of consecutive bad air quality.