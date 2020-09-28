Expand / Collapse search

EPA ridicules California's proposed ban of new gas cars

By Adam Beam
Published 
California
Associated Press
article

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California justice department on September 18, 2019 in Sacramento, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, California attorney general Xavier

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has ridiculed California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Wheeler sent Newsom a letter on Monday in which he noted that the proposal would increase electricity demand in a state with a history of rolling blackouts.

California had its first rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years in August during a heat wave.

Wheeler said the proposal also raises significant legal questions.

A spokesman for Newsom said California is leading the fight against climate change while the Trump administration tries to drive the country off a climate cliff.
 