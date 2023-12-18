'Equipment issue,' smoke at BART station

article

BART trains were skipping a station in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood due to an equipment failure on Monday morning.

Firefighters also rushed to the 24th Street station because of reports of smoke in the area around 9:42 a.m., the San Francisco fire department said.

Trains were again stopping at the station about an hour later, BART said. However, there were still delays due to the earlier problem, BART said.

The cause of the problem was not immediately clear, but BART said there was "an equipment issue at the station."