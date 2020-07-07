Evacuation order lifted for fire in Oakley

article

A fast-moving fire in Oakley prompted an immediate evacuation order that remained in effect for roughly two hours on Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m. the Oakley Police Department asked residents near Summerlake Drive and Sandmound Boulevard to leave their homes and go towards Delta Vista Middle School on Cypress Road.

Police gave the all-clear signal and lifted the evacuation order shortly before 3 p.m.

Residents are allowed to return home, though emergency personnel may still be on the scene.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported.