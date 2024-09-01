Evacuation warnings lifted as Roberts Fire burns near Fairfield

A brush fire sparked in Fairfield on Sunday, leading to evacuation warnings before it could be fully contained, according to CalFire Lake Napa Unit.

The Roberts Fire started in the early afternoon, when aircraft were called to the area of I-80 and Highway 12 in Cordelia to help, along with crews from FairField Fire Department. The fire had burned around 10 acres, threatening structures. Evacuation warnings were issued for several zones in the area, but they were lifted just after 3 p.m.

By 4 p.m., the fire was 60% contained. CalFire says people in the area should expect to see smoke from the fire drift into parts of Solano County over the next few hours.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped after 2 p.m., while air and ground fire crews attacked the blaze's perimeter. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 47 acres.

Video shared by CalFire LNU shows a large field, left burnt black by the fire. A helicopter can be seen dropping water on the edges of the fire to prevent spread.