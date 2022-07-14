Evacuations after homes burn in Shasta County fire

article

Evacuations were ordered Thursday after a fire destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary in Shasta County, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Peter Fire, broke out around mid-afternoon, just south of Redding, according to Cal Fire.

The fire quickly grew to 200 acres Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned.

An evacuation center was set up at a high school in Anderson, home to about 11,000 residents. Officials didn’t immediately say how many people were under evacuation orders.

Flames briefly threatened Tortoise Acres, a sanctuary dedicated to turtles and tortoises in Anderson, co-owner Katie Hoffman told the San Francisco Chronicle. Hoffman said she managed to evacuate with her horses before receiving word that the property was spared, with the only damage some singed fencing.

The cause of the Peter Fire was under investigation.

Meanwhile, California firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in Yosemite National Park. The blaze on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about 6.8 square miles but was 23% contained as of Thursday, according to an incident update.

The Washburn Fire had threatened a grove of giant sequoias before starting to burn eastward into the Sierra National Forest on Wednesday.