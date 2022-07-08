Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Morgan Hill

article

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday for a vegetation fire in Morgan Hill.

According to Cal Fire SCU, the blaze broke out in the area of Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley Road in an unincorporated portion of west Morgan Hill.

The fire, called the Armsby Fire, forced residents on Sycamore Avenue Hardy Lane, and Tohara Way to evacuate, fire offcials said.

An evacuation center was set up at the Morgan Hill Community Center, located at 17000 Monterey Road.