Evacuations ordered in Vacaville fire, I-80 closed in both directions

The Fairfield police dept. ordered mandatory evacuations early Wednesday evening as a vegetation fire continues to spread at an out-of-control rate.

I-80 has also been shut down in both directions by the California Highway Patrol at the Air Base exit. As a result, traffic is signiticantly backed up in the area.

Evacuation Order:

Neighborhoods in and around Peabody Rd/ Cement Hill Rd/Vanden Rd (circled on map), there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

Evacuation centers: Lambrecht Fields- Petersen Rd Suisun City, Rodriquez High School, Fairfield High School

Please note, Solano Community College is removed from the evacuation center list.

To sign up for Solano County Regional Alerts, click here.

To sign up for City of Fairfield local alerts, click here.

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates.