A federal grand jury handed down a second superseding indictment against a former FCI Dublin poison correctional officer after his first sex crimes trial ended in a mistrial.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors filed the latest charges against Darrell Wayne "Dirty Dick" Smith, which are essentially the same as his previous charges of sexual abuse of a ward, abusive sexual contact and aggravated sexual abuse.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that Smith had sex and forced incarcerated women to flash him their body parts while he was a correctional officer at the now-closed women's prison in Dublin.

In this latest charging document, Smith is charged with 14 counts, not 15. And instead of five women being listed as formal victims of his, there are only four now. A woman whose initials are L.B. is no longer part of the upcoming case.

Reasons for the minor change were not stated in the court filing.

Last month, a jury deadlocked on finding Smith guilty of sex crimes, prompting U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to decare a mistrial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office decided to retry the case, with opening statements scheduled to begin on Aug. 25.

Smith is the only one of eight former FCI Dublin correctional officers charged with similar sex crimes not to have been found guilty.

The other seven, including the former warden, either all pleaded guilty to sex crimes or were found guilty by juries.

During the first trial, which began in March, Smith maintained his innocence, and his defense team argued that the women who testified against him were felons, motivated to lie, as many of them also won a portion of a $116 million settlement with the Bureau of Prisons, and there was no physical evidence to support their allegations.

Smith also told KTVU he felt that the coverage against him had been unfair.

Testimony from a dozen women during the trial revealed that Smith allegedly peeled back shower curtains to masturbate at the prison, spanked them in their cells and withheld their mail if they wouldn't flash their breasts or have sexual encounters with him.