Ex-San Jose high school employee arrested after 'inappropriate conversation' with teen: police

The Brief Police say 44-year-old Palacios was arrested for annoying or molesting a child after receiving reports of an incident that occurred at Mount Pleasant High School. The suspect surrendered to the police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward.



A former employee at a San Jose high school was arrested for annoying or molesting a child, and police are looking for other possible victims.

Jorge Palacios, who worked at Mount Pleasant High School, has been accused of annoying or molesting a child, police said.

Police made the announcement on Tuesday.

San Jose police officers responded to the school in the 1700 block of South White Road on Nov. 4, 2024, after receiving reports regarding an "inappropriate conversation" between a 15-year-old student and Palacios.

Police said Palacios was already on leave from Mount Pleasant by the time of the report.

The suspect, a Castroville resident, worked at the high school for approximately a year as a Parent Community Involvement Specialist. Before, he worked at the East Side Union High School District for four years.

Police said the department's Internet Crimes Against Children task force revealed there have been multiple victims and witnesses who allege similar incidents involving Palacios at the high school.

The 44-year-old surrendered to the police on April 28 and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for charges related to annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years, police said.

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Mount Pleasant High School and East Side Union High School District officials for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

What's next:

Police said they believe there could be more victims and are asking those with information about this case or other cases involving Palacios to contact Det. Gutierrez at 3623@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-1397. Anonymous reporting is also available.

Featured article