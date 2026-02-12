Ex-San Leandro councilman pleads guilty to corruption charges

article

Former San Leandro City Councilmember Bryan Azevedo pleaded guilty Wednesday in Oakland federal court to corruption charges.

Azevedo was accused of accepting a $2,000 bribe in an effort to sway the city to purchase modular housing from two unnamed co-conspirators.

The housing company was not identified in court documents.

One expert said the case mirrors the federal case against two members of the Duong family, who co-founded a housing company called Evolutionary Homes.

As part of the plea agreement, Azevedo is expected to cooperate with prosecutors. He announced his retirement on Tuesday.