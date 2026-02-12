Expand / Collapse search

Ex-San Leandro councilman pleads guilty to corruption charges

Published  February 12, 2026 6:08am PST
San Leandro City Councilman Bryan Azevedo. Photo: San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Former San Leandro City Councilmember Bryan Azevedo pleaded guilty Wednesday in Oakland federal court to corruption charges.

Azevedo was accused of accepting a $2,000 bribe in an effort to sway the city to purchase modular housing from two unnamed co-conspirators.

The housing company was not identified in court documents.

One expert said the case mirrors the federal case against two members of the Duong family, who co-founded a housing company called Evolutionary Homes.

As part of the plea agreement, Azevedo is expected to cooperate with prosecutors. He announced his retirement on Tuesday. 

