Excessive heat alert issued for Bay Area this week

The season’s first major heat wave is set to hit the Bay Area this week, and emergency officials are warning residents to be prepared and aware of heat-related dangers.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said that a heat advisory was in effect starting Tuesday and set to last through Thursday for the East Bay in Contra Costa and Alameda counties as well as interior parts of the North Bay in Napa and Sonoma counties.

On Wednesday, the advisory will expand to Santa Clara County, as well as the Central Coast.

Temperatures were forecasted to hit 90s to near 100 degrees, some 20 degrees higher than what's typical for early June.

Forecasters said the extreme temperatures were being created by what's called a "heat dome," a phenomenon that occurs when high-pressure in the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a dome or a lid on a pot.

Experts reminded folks to take measures to prevent heat dangers:

Never leave kids or pets in vehicles

Limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day

Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Cal/OSHA issued an advisory on Monday reminding employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors.

"When working in these hotter conditions for the first time this year, workers must be closely observed for any signs of heat illness," the agency said. "To prevent heat illness, the law requires employers to provide outdoor workers fresh water, access to shade at 80 degrees, and, whenever requested by a worker, cool-down rest breaks in addition to regular breaks."