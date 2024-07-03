California and parts of the West are smack-dab in the middle of a prolonged and excessive heat wave that's not expected to cool off until at least the weekend.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with many cities seeing temperatures in the 100s, at least 20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the cities that will soar past 100 degrees:

Antioch 110 degrees

Fairfield 110 degrees

Concord 109 degrees

Livermore 108 degrees

Santa Rosa 107 degrees

Morgan Hill 104 degrees

Napa 102 degrees

San Jose 102 degrees

San Rafael 100 degrees

The hot weather has already broken records this week.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa set a record at 105 degrees, Kentfield and San Rafael set a record at 103 degrees and San Jose tied a 1991 record at 102 degrees.

Oakland even broke a heat record at 90 degrees.

Models from the National Weather Service show that average summer temperatures won't return until July 13.