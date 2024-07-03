Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Excessive heat: These Bay Area cities will soar past 100 degrees

By and
Updated  July 3, 2024 9:48am PDT
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

The Bay Area cities that will soar past 100 degrees

Roberta Gonzales lists off these Bay Area cities that will exceed temperatures of 100 degrees.

OAKLAND, Calif. - California and parts of the West are smack-dab in the middle of a prolonged and excessive heat wave that's not expected to cool off until at least the weekend.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with many cities seeing temperatures in the 100s, at least 20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the cities that will soar past 100 degrees: 

  • Antioch 110 degrees
  • Fairfield 110 degrees
  • Concord 109 degrees
  • Livermore 108 degrees
  • Santa Rosa 107 degrees
  • Morgan Hill 104 degrees
  • Napa 102 degrees
  • San Jose 102 degrees
  • San Rafael 100 degrees

The hot weather has already broken records this week.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa set a record at 105 degrees, Kentfield and San Rafael set a record at 103 degrees and San Jose tied a 1991 record at 102 degrees.

Oakland even broke a heat record at 90 degrees. 

Models from the National Weather Service show that average summer temperatures won't return until July 13. 