Exchange of gunfire between two cars in Fremont

Fremont police on Tuesday asked the public to stay away from an intersection because of a shootout between two cars.

SkyFox flew over Stevenson Boulevard and Albrae Street off Interstate 880 before noon.

There was no immediate confirmation of injuries, but there were reports of at least one person being shot after people in two cars exchanged gunfire.

Fremont police issued the alert at about 10:30 a.m.

One white car at the scene was riddled with bullets.

No more information was immediately available.