Extreme heat may push Bay Area air quality to unhealthy levels

Extreme heat headed toward the Bay Area and air quality around the region is forecast to reach unhealthy levels on Saturday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said triple-digit inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust will be the biggest contributing factors, forcing the agency to issue a Spare Air Alert.

"The most important thing we can all do to keep the air clean is to reduce our driving," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Those conditions can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.