San Francisco residents brace for new storm after widespread power outages

As another storm approaches the Bay Area, San Francisco residents are closely watching PG&E’s readiness after tens of thousands of customers were left without power for more than a day during last weekend’s outage.

In the city’s Richmond District, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents say they are better prepared this time, with emergency supplies charged and ready.

Light rain fell across the city Tuesday evening, but forecasters expect stronger wind and rain overnight and over the next several days.

"Hopefully we don’t have to deal with whatever outages happen," said Sierra, a San Francisco resident who lost power over the weekend.

Sierra said her household was without electricity from about 1:30 a.m. Saturday until roughly 7 a.m. Monday. She and her husband plan to leave town early Wednesday for the holidays but have emergency kits, flashlights and batteries ready just in case.

The National Weather Service has warned of the potential for downed trees, which could lead to additional power outages. The concern is especially fresh for local businesses still recovering from recent losses.

At Foghorn Taproom in the Richmond District, manager Jeremy Grand said the weekend outage forced the restaurant to throw out thousands of dollars’ worth of fresh food that could not be refrigerated.

"All of our stuff is fresh, so nothing frozen, so everything had to be thrown out," said Grand.

With winds picking up outside, Grand said he hopes PG&E and the city are better prepared this time.

"It’s a little bit concerning," said Grand. "But hopefully we learn from this last experience."

Concerns about falling trees and branches prompted the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department to close Stern Grove, Pine Lake, the Japanese Tea Garden and the Botanical Garden early Tuesday, canceling planned holiday light events.

"We were so looking forward to something amazing right before Christmas," said Arlene Sklenar, hoping to see Lightscape with her grandson. "And here we are in the rain, and we don’t know where to go."

City officials urged residents to stay indoors if possible. San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Executive Director Mary Ellen Carroll said residents should avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

"We will likely see power outages tonight," said Carroll, adding that she had already begun charging backup battery packs.

Police, fire and other emergency crews are on standby. PG&E said it has staged crews for storm response, and San Francisco Public Works kept sandbag stations open until 8 p.m. to help residents prepare for heavy rain.

City officials are urging residents to sign up for AlertSF notifications and to use 911 only for emergencies, directing non-life-threatening issues to 311.