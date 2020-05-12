Eyes to the sky! Cal Guard flyover makes its way above the Bay

article

Keep your eyes to the sky Wednesday morning for a military flyover making its way to the Bay over Richmond, Oakland and down to San Jose.

In a show of solidarity for health care workers and first responders during the pandemic, California Air National Guard is sending four F-15C Eagle fighter jets and its 144th Fighter Wing from Fresno Air National Guard Base to flyover medical facilities throughout California.

Pilots plan a low pass show set to depart from Fresno at 10 a.m. You may have a chance to see the aerial action over Richmond and Oakland around 10:43 a.m. They will then head south and be over San Jose at approximately 10:56 a.m.

The flyover for heroes takes 45 law enforcement departments and medical facilities into consideration. The times are approximate and depend on the weather's cooperation. You can see the full itinerary here.