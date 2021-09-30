Face masks no longer required indoors in most places in Santa Cruz County

Face masks are no longer required indoors in most places in Santa Cruz County.



Health officials said it's due to the county's declining rate of COVID-19 transmission.

As of Wednesday, Santa Cruz County had moved into the CDC's moderate tier of community transmission.

Masks are still required in schools, medical facilities, and senior care facilities.

The CDC tracker shows that as of Wednesday the county’s testing positivity rate is 1.63%. That rate has dropped 0.73% in the last seven-day recording period.

In addition, Santa Cruz County’s eligible population that has been fully vaccinated is 77.4%.

Most of California still remains in the substantial (orange) or high (red) transmission categories. All of the counties that have reached the moderate (yellow) transmission categories are in the Bay Area or Central Coast regions, according to the CDC's map tracker.

