Fairfield city hall to reopen Monday with new protective measures

City Hall and other City of Fairfield facilities are set to reopen to the public on Monday, with several operational modifications and guidelines in place to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A statement from the city says visitors to the City Hall lobby will be asked to check-in at the welcome desk on the first floor. Visitors must wear face masks, and visitors who do not have one will be given one.

Staff at the welcome desk will call ahead to the visitor's intended destination to ensure there is adequate waiting room space in the destination floor's lobby. In waiting areas, floor markers have been placed to designate six feet of physical distancing, and Plexiglas shields have been installed at some open counters throughout city offices.

Earlier this month, the Solano County Health Officer said that starting May 8, low-risk businesses in that county would be allowed to reopen providing they have implemented and maintain social distancing best practices for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

City Manager Stefan Chatwin said in a statement, "We look forward to welcoming our residents, businesses, and employees back into city facilities. We are reopening with public safety in mind for our visitors and employees, as we follow the mandatory protocols from the Solano County Public Health Officer. We are anxious to fully support our local businesses on their road to recovery, and residents as they adjust to our new operations."