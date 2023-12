Cell phone video captured a smash-and-grab robbery at a Fairfield mall jewelry store.

Police said the theft happened at Sam's Jewelers in Solano Town Center on Wednesday.

The thieves smashed the display cases and escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The same store was robbed in a similar fashion back in 2021. Police said they arrested three suspects in that case.

ALSO: Oakley pizza driver shot fatally identified