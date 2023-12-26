Oakley pizza driver shot fatally identified

New details have emerged about the shooting death of a Domino's employee in Oakley.

Gabriel Stewart, 24, was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting in his car during his break from delivering pizzas.

Stewart was in his last semester at Los Medanos College and was planning to transfer to Cal State East Bay, according to a Gofundme posted by his family. He had been a delivery driver for the past four years as he worked his way through college.

Family said just last weekend they gathered for their annual gingerbread house decorating contest, and now they are mourning his death.

"Gabe was funny and had a competitive spirit, infectious laugh and loved to hang with friends and family," wrote Court Ross in the Gofundme. "He had a large group of friends who he played basketball with, and went to the movies & played video games with."

Stewart loved the 49ers, listening to music, and had a huge sweet tooth, family said.

No arrests have been made.

