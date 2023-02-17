Fairfield man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife after both reported missing

article

Police in Fairfield on Thursday arrested a man on suspicion of killing his wife after both were reported missing.

Greg Hobson, 61, and his wife Anu Anand Hobson were reported as missing by the Fairfield Police Department on Thursday and police were searching for their silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma. The car had last been seen on surveillance cameras in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Police eventually located Greg but not his wife.

"Anu has not been found and, based on evidence collected thus far, police believe she has been killed," Fairfield police said in a news release Friday.

Police did not say why they suspected Greg in his wife's death.

Fairfield law enforcement is asking anyone who may have seen either Hobson or "witnessed any suspicious activity" involving the Toyota Tacoma, which has license plate No. 21170G3, to call the Police Department at (707) 428-7600.