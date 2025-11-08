Fairfield police close I-80 overpass responding to mental health crisis

article

The Brief Fairfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the eastbound side of the Travis Boulevard overpass on reports of a person "who appeared to be contemplating self-harm." Police closed the eastbound side of the I-80 while members of the Solano Mobile Crisis Team spoke with the person. Authorities announced at about 10:10 a.m. that the situation was resolved and roadways in the area were reopened to traffic.



Police in Fairfield temporarily closed a portion of the I-80 highway at Travis Boulevard on Saturday morning while responding to a person who was suffering a mental health crisis on an overpass in the area.

Fairfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the eastbound side of the Travis Boulevard overpass on reports of a person "who appeared to be contemplating self-harm," according to an FPD statement.

"Recognizing the individual was likely experiencing a mental health crisis, officers immediately requested assistance from the Solano Mobile Crisis Team — certified first responders trained to assess, de-escalate, and support those in crisis," Fairfield police said.

Police closed the eastbound side of the I-80 "to ensure the safety of motorists and those involved" while members of the Crisis Team spoke with the person, who eventually agreed to step away from the ledge and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities announced at about 10:10 a.m. that the situation was resolved and roadways in the area were reopened to traffic.