Fairfield police department hires new chief

The Fairfield Police Department on Thursday announced City Manager Stefan Chatwin has selected Deanna Cantrell as the department's new police chief.

Cantrell served the city of Mesa, Arizona for 21 years and served as chief of police in San Luis Obispo since January 2016.

Cantrell holds a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in administration from Northern Arizona University.

She is also a graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School and the International Association of Chief of Police Leadership in Policing Organizations Training.