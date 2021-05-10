Fairfield police finish flower deliveries after driver arrested for DUI

Fairfield police went above and beyond the call of duty to save Mother's Day.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a collision on North Texas Street and found a suspected drunk driver who had been making his rounds, dropping off flower arrangements.

Officers noticed he had about 10 bouquets in his car that still needed to be delivered, so they quickly sprang into action.

A police spokesman told KTVU, responding officers found an invoice with the addresses for the flowers and delivered them to all the moms. He said all the mothers were delighted to receive their bouquets and thanked officers for their efforts to make the holiday special.

The alleged drunk delivery driver was arrested.