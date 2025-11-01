Fairfield police investigating after 2 found shot to death

article

The Brief Police were sent just after 3 a.m. to an apartment in the 3700 block of Lyon Road on reports of gunshots and found the two victims dead inside. A preliminary investigation revealed the deaths were "an apparent murder-suicide," but Fairfield police are still looking into the matter.



A man and a woman were found shot to death in a Fairfield apartment early Saturday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

Fairfield Police Department officers were sent just after 3 a.m. to the apartment in the 3700 block of Lyon Road on reports of gunshots and found the two victims dead inside, according to a department statement.

"Preliminary findings suggest this may have been an apparent murder-suicide; however the investigation remains ongoing with the official cause of death to be determined," the FPD said.

The names of the victim and their relationship to one another, if any, were not released.

Fairfield police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and said "there is no active threat to the community."