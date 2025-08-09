Fairfield police investigating shooting homicide

article

A man was shot and killed in Fairfield on Friday night, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The Fairfield Police reported that the man was seated in a car in a parking lot located in the 1300 block of West Texas Street, near Allan Witt Park, when a suspect approached the vehicle just after 8:30 p.m. and "fired several shots" before fleeing the scene, according to a police department statement.

Officers responded to the scene and provided life-saving aid to the man until he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His name was not released, though police noted he was 19 years old.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the FPD said preliminary evidence suggests the shooting "was not a random act."

No additional details were released, though police noted that there is currently "no perceived threat to the public."