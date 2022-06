article

Police in Fairfield found a 10-year-old about two hours after who went missing on Friday.

Analeah Potter was last seen at 1:30 p.m. but police did not specify where she was at that time. She was located by officers around 3:40 p.m.

When she went missing, she was wearing a David Weir shirt, black shorts and glasses.

Editor's note: This story was updated after Fairfield police said they found Analeah.