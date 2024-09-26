Pregnant woman loses unborn baby after struck by car in Fairfield

article

A Fairfield woman lost her unborn child Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, authorities said.

The pregnant woman was pushing a stroller with her toddler inside around 7:18 p.m. in the area of East Tabor Avenue near Manor Place when she was hit.

Fairfield police said the driver narrowly avoided hitting the stroller but struck the woman.

Featured article

She was transported to a local hospital, where she lost her unborn child. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday. The toddler sustained minor injuries and is receiving care.

The driver who hit the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Authorities do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

In a separate incident Wednesday morning, another woman was fatally struck while crossing Waterman Boulevard in Fairfield. The driver involved also remained at the scene, and impairment does not appear to be a factor in that collision as well.