Fairfield's Chantel Brooks missing more than a month: 500 hours spent looking for her

The Brief Investigators have spent more than 500 hours searching for a missing Fairfield woman in a case where police now suspect foul play. Chantel Brooks was last seen July 17 and was reported missing to police on July 27. Friends also noted that her boyfriend had previously been reported to police for abusing her.



Investigators have spent more than 500 hours searching for a missing Fairfield woman in a case where police now suspect foul play.

Chantel Brooks missing

What we know:

Chantel Brooks was last seen July 17 and was reported missing to police on July 27.

Surveillance cameras captured Brooks arriving at and leaving her job at a hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Her black Infiniti SUV, license plate 9SBB134, was later captured on an Automated License Plate Reader camera in East Oakland, where her family and friends have been hanging flyers in their desperate attempt to find her.

Surveillance cameras captured Chantel Brooks arriving at and leaving her job at a hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Signs of struggle inside apartment

What they're saying:

Chantel Brooks of Fairfield.

Family members reported finding signs of a struggle inside Brooks' apartment. Friends also noted that her boyfriend had previously been reported to police for abusing her.

During a Monday news conference on their search efforts, Fairfield police revealed that investigators have obtained more than 10 digital devices, conducted 10 K-9 ground searches alongside search and rescue personnel, and completed at least five aerial drone searches. Multiple vehicles have also been located, towed, and processed for evidence.

"Throughout the investigation, more than 10 digital devices have been obtained, approximately 10 ground searches have been conducted with K-9 teams and search and rescue personnel," said Michelle Belyea of the Fairfield Police Department.

Loved ones continue to mount their own search efforts alongside law enforcement.

"We're just doing everything we can, we're in a different city every day putting up flyers... we know police can't be everywhere at once," said Brooks' brother, Kevin Robinson.

What you can do:

Police have not named a suspect or made any arrests. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Fairfield Police Department.

Chantel Brooks' black Infiniti SUV, license plate 9SBB134, was found in Oakland.