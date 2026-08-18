Popular luxury spa in historic Bay Area hotel closes after 25 years

article

The Brief A historic Bay Area hotel has closed its spa after 25 years. The Spa at Claremont closed on Sunday. The resort said it marked "the end of one chapter" in its history.



A historic Bay Area hotel has closed its popular spa after decades of serving as a quiet wellness sanctuary and upscale space for unwinding.

The Claremont Resort and Club in Berkeley had its last day of spa service on Sunday.

In a statement released to KTVU, General Manager Edward Roe said the closure marked "the end of one chapter in our history."

Visitors to the spa's website, were notified of the closure date with a message that read, "We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience."

Big picture view:

For years, the upscale spa at the Claremont served as a popular destination for girls’ day pampering outings, luxury bridal showers, wedding anniversaries with its couple’s treatment rooms, or just a day of relaxation.

Gift certificates for its spa treatments have also been a go-to during the holidays or for other celebrations.

‘Ongoing evolution’

What we don't know:

The 111-year-old hotel didn’t give a specific reason for the closure but pointed to its history of evolving and making adjustments in an effort to meet the changing needs of its clientele, club members and community.

"Over the decades, various areas of the property have been reimagined, updated, and enhanced as part of that ongoing evolution," Roe said.

The backstory:

It first opened in 1915 as the Claremont Hotel, changing ownership numerous times over the years.

In its more recent history, it was acquired by the Fairmont Hotel chain and the late financier Richard Blum in 2014, when the resort was rebranded as the Claremont Club & Spa.

In 2023, the sprawling property was sold to luxury resort investment group Ohana Real Estate Investors, which paid $163 million in a cash deal.

Last year, HEI Hotels & Resorts officially took over management of the property. Also last year, the word "Spa" was dropped from the hotel's name as it was changed to the Claremont Resort & Club.

SEE ALSO: These Bay Area resorts were named among America's "most haunted hotels"

Spa opened in 2001

Dig deeper:

The landmark property, with its classic castle-like architecture nestled in the East Bay Hills, opened its spa 25 years ago as a state-of-the-art, upscale wellness space.

Global tourism and historic preservation site Historic Hotels of the World once described it as a facility that "continues to build momentum as one of the finest spas in the country."

Located in the basement of the main building, the spa covered more than 20,000 square feet.

With 32 treatment rooms, it offered a varied menu of facials, massages, and other therapies. Guests could also unwind in the spa’s eucalyptus steam rooms, whirlpools, and deluge showers.

The whirlpool and wet areas were subject to closures in recent years as construction work took place there.

Other wellness offerings

The resort noted that the spa has not been the only health-promoting facility that's been a part of the Claremont story.

"Wellness and spa-related offerings have existed at Claremont in various forms over many decades," Roe explained, adding, "Prior wellness amenities and services were previously offered in other areas of the property, including within The Club, which is still a key part of the resort experience."

The general manager said the site remained committed to offering health and fitness options through its existing facilities.

Those options include tennis and pickleball courts, multiple swimming pools, the gym and fitness studios, as well as The Club's steam and sauna rooms and whirlpools.

The resort did not say what its plans are for the now vacated spa area but said that it was "evaluating opportunities to thoughtfully reimagine the space" for its guests and club members.

The main pool at the Claremont Resort & Club in Berkeley, Calif. (Claremont Resort & Club )

The gym at the Claremont Resort & Club in Berkeley, Calif. (Claremont Resort & Club)

The Source Information for this story came from a statement by Claremont General Manager, Edward Roe, the resort's website, previous reporting, and from the Historic Hotels of the World website.



